New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 52 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Saturday.

The total number of cases reported in Delhi so far stood at 14,41,662. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Also Read | ICSI CS Admit Card Released for December 2021 Session, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at icsi.edu.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi remained at 25,100.

Two deaths due to the coronavirus infection have been recorded in December so far.

Also Read | ICMR in Assam Designs Testing Kit to Detect New COVID-19 Variant Omicron in 2 Hours.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent on Saturday, according to the health bulletin.

A total of 57,144 tests were conducted a day ago, it said.

On Friday, 41 cases were recorded at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while on Thursday, 55 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

On Wednesday, 65 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)