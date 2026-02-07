PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7: KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited (BSE: 544263 | INE0Q3J01015 | NSE: KRN), One of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of aluminium/copper fins, copper tube heat exchangers, water coils, and condenser and evaporator coils has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Also Read | Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Also Read | Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

- Total Income of ₹155.09 Cr, YoY growth of 33.29%

- EBITDA of ₹31.08 Cr, YoY growth of 96.54%

- EBITDA Margin of 20.28%, YoY growth of 610 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹22.66 Cr, YoY growth of 65.09%

- Net Profit Margin of 14.61%, YoY growth of 281 Bps

- EPS of ₹3.65, YoY growth of 72.17%

- 9M FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹428.41 Cr, YoY growth of 40.06%

- EBITDA of ₹78.93 Cr, YoY growth of 52.91%

- EBITDA Margin of 18.77%, YoY growth of 147 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹53.11 Cr, YoY growth of 39.72%

- Net Profit Margin of 12.40%, YoY decline by 3 Bps

- EPS of ₹8.54, YoY growth of 16.03%

- Q3 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹140.67 Cr, YoY growth of 31.35%

- EBITDA of ₹17.41 Cr, YoY growth of 7.84%

- EBITDA Margin of 12.77%, YoY decline by 276 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹15.09 Cr, YoY growth of 18.93%

- Net Profit Margin of 10.73%, YoY down by 112 Bps

- EPS of ₹2.43, YoY growth of 25.91%

- 9M FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹485.02 Cr, YoY growth of 58.35%

- EBITDA of ₹66.79 Cr, YoY growth of 31.58%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.09%, YoY down by 281 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹54.44 Cr, YoY growth of 49.45%

- Net Profit Margin of 11.22%, YoY decline by 67 Bps

- EPS of ₹8.76, YoY growth of 24.26%

- Export Revenue Highlights 9M FY26 - Consolidated

- United Arab Emirates: 38.10%

- USA: 37.28%

- Canada: 8.57%

- Italy: 7.60%

- Other: 8.45%

Commenting on the Performance, Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited said, "During the quarter and across the nine-month period, we have seen steady progress in our core business, driven by consistent execution and improving order visibility. Demand from both domestic and export customers has remained healthy, and our teams have responded well by maintaining delivery timelines and quality standards.

Over the past nine months, our focus has been on building depth--stronger customer relationships, higher value products, and tighter control over operations. This has helped us grow in a balanced manner while improving the overall quality of earnings.

Looking ahead, we are confident about sustaining this momentum. With a stable order pipeline, expanding export engagements, and continued emphasis on operational efficiency, we believe the business is well positioned to grow steadily and strengthen its revenue base in the coming periods."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)