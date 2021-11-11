New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 40 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases rose to 14,40,270. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

A total of 49,912 tests -- 44,913 RT-PCR and 4,999 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, 54 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

On Tuesday, 33 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

