Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday ordered for the distribution of dry ration to students of Classes I to IX in the state as they enter their summer vacations early in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the state government also said that students of Class X will be served mid-day meals at 'school point' to meet their daily nutritional requirements.

"Dry ration shall be distributed to the students of Class I to IX and mid-day meal shall be served to the students of Class X at School point to meet the nutritional requirements of children and safeguard their immunity during the COVID-19 outbreak," the statement said.

Summer holidays have been declared for Class I to IX across all schools in the state from Tuesday (today) onwards.

Classes I to IX shall be closed in all schools under all managements from April 20 for the Academic Year 2020-21. All students shall be treated as PASS and promoted to their next classes duly canceling Summative Assessment - II Examinations for the Academic Year 2020-21, the statement said.

For Class X, classes and examinations shall be conducted as per the previously given schedule while following the COVID protocol.

Class X teachers will be required to attend the schools on all working days as per the schedule given by the school authority concerned.

COVID-19 cases have been increasing rapidly across the country over the last few days.

In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 7,224 fresh coronavirus cases (out of 35,907 tests), 2,332 recoveries, and 15 deaths were reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 40,469 active cases in the state. So far, 9,07,598 recoveries and 7,388 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

