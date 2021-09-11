Shimla, Sep 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Saturday reported five more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 3,619, while 167 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,15,604 in the state, a health official said.

Of the fresh deaths, three were reported from Kangra district and one each from Shimla and Mandi districts.

The official said that 224 more patients have recovered from the infection.

There are 1,620 active cases in the state, he added.

The overall recoveries have reached 2,10,348, the official added.

