Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Haryana reported zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 new cases on Sunday, pushing the total case count to 7,72,019, officials said.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,055.

Also Read | CTET December 2021 Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Of the new cases, Gurugram district reported the maximum at 17, followed by Panchkula (7) and Faridabad (5).

There are 22 active cases in the state while the overall recoveries are 7,61,712, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022 Celebrations: India Invites Heads of State of Central Asian Countries to Be Guests on January 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)