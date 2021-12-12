New Delhi, December 12: India has sent invitations to heads of state of all five Central Asian countries for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2022. The heads of state of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have been invited for the Republic Day event in New Delhi.

"Formal invitations have been sent to the heads of states and their replies are yet to be received," a top source, who did not wish to be named, told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited all five Central Asian countries in 2015 after assuming the Prime Ministership.

Inviting the heads of all five Central Asian countries on the occasion of India's Republic Day reflects New Delhi's Central Asia policy. The relations of all the five central countries are not only age-old but also play an important role in the region in terms of cultural activities, finance, medical tourism and strong diplomatic exchanges. Artists of Machilipatnam Tradition from Andhra Pradesh to Work on 'Artwork Scrolls' for Republic Day 2022.

Central Asian countries are geographically land-locked and India has advocated better connectivity through the Chabahar port and other aspects.

These invitations are important. In view of the ongoing changes in Afghanistan, India's sending of invitations to the heads of state of Central Asian countries for Republic Day will send a strong message to the neighbouring countries as well.

