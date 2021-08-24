Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the state's infection count to 7,70,380, a Health Department bulletin said.

So far, 9,669 have died from the infection in the state.

According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district.

Seven cases surfaced in Gurgaon and three in Fatehabad district.

The total active cases in the state are 664.

So far, 7,60,047 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.

