Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported two deaths due to COVID-19 taking the cumulative toll to 9,677 and 20 fresh infections, pushing the total case count to 7,70,486.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Karnal and Yamunanagar districts.

Also Read | Windows 11 OS To Be Rolled Out From October 5, Windows 10 Users To Get It for Free.

Among the new cases, four were from reported Gurgaon and three from Karnal district.

The total active cases in the state were 290. The total recoveries so far were 7,60,175. The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Poco M3 Pro Smartphone Gets A Price Hike of Rs 500; Check New Variant-Wise Prices Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)