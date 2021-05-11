New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Haryana, Assam and Rajasthan are among the top three states that reported the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccine wastage, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As per the Ministry, Haryana reported 6.49 vaccine wastage, followed by Assam with 5.92 per cent, and Rajasthan with 5.68 per cent.

5.67 per cent vaccine wastage was recorded in Meghalaya, 5.20 per cent in Bihar, 5.19 per cent in Manipur, 4.94 per cent in Punjab, 4.5 per cent in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 4.13 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 3.36 per cent in Nagaland

As per the ministry, the Government of India has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to States/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 90 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (90,31,691) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces, it said.

More than 7 lakh (7,29,610) vaccine doses will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As per government data, Maharashtra received the highest number of vaccine doses (1,82,52,450) followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,51,31,270; Gujarat with 1,48,70,490; Rajasthan with 1,47,37,360; West Bengal with 1,20,83,340; Karnataka with 1,09,28,270; Madhya Pradesh with 94,79,720; Bihar with 87,65,820; Kerala with 78,97,790 and Tamil Nadu with 76,43,010 doses respectively.

Out of the above-mentioned doses, the amount of vaccine doses consumed by these states including wastage is the highest in Maharashtra (1,75,33,889) followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,38,60,390).

As per the ministry's data till May 11, 8 am, the balance availability of vaccine doses is highest in Uttar Pradesh at 11,52,091 doses followed by Gujarat at 8,32,398; Tamil Nadu at 7,89,619; Madhya Pradesh at 5,59,271; Bihar at 5,26,396; Maharashtra at 4,98,756; Chhattisgarh at 4,12,768; Jharkhand at 4,04,357; Haryana at 3,72,831 and Delhi at 3,66,731 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths.

The total positive cases now stands at 2,29,92,517, including 1,90,27,304 recoveries. At present, there are currently 37,15,221 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

