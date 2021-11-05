Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Haryana's Covid tally rose to 7,71,294 on Friday with seven fresh cases, while no new fatality was reported in the state, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,050.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurgaon and one from Panchkula.

There are 84 active cases in the Union Territory, while 7,61,137 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

