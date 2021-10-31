Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Haryana's Covid tally rose to 7,71,252 with 11 new cases on Sunday, while the death toll remained at 10,049 as no new fatality was reported, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, seven infections were reported from Gurgaon, among others.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

There are 112 active cases in the state, while 7,61,068 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)