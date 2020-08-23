Shimla (Himachal Pradesh ) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,936, of which 1,493 are active infections, the state's health department said on Sunday.

So far 1,94,367 people have been tested for the Covid-19, of which 1,87,663 people were reported negative for the virus. Till date as many as 27 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Across the country, currently there are a total of 7,07,668 active cases, while 22,80,566 people have been discharged after recovery. As many as 56,706 fatalities have been reported so far in the country due to the pandemic. (ANI)

