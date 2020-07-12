Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to allow its physically challenged employees to work from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, it said. "The Haryana government has decided that government employees working on regular basis, contract or daily wage basis, who are unable to walk, having physical disability of 50 per cent or above and also those who can't see from both eyes would be allowed to work from home," according to the statement.

"This period will be treated as duty," it added.

