By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul on Tuesday assured that COVID-19 infection has not taken a serious shape among children and added that the childhood COVID-19 disease is gaining their attention but warns of impacting the age group, if the virus changes behaviour.

"Our focus on childhood COVID-19 disease. The pediatric population is generally asymptomatic. They often get infections but their symptoms are minimal or nill. The infection has not taken serious shape in children", said Dr Paul in press conference.

Talking about COVID-19 among children, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, also warned that the virus may change its behaviour among the pediatric population for the worse. He added that India is pushing for preparedness for such a scenario.

"If the COVID-19 virus changes its nature, the impact of COVID-19 on children may increase. Although, children get mild COVID-19. But even, if 2-3 percent of children need hospitalisation, we are preparing for that", he said.

Describing about how the Coronavirus is reported in children, Dr Paul said, "COVID-19 in children has been found in 2 ways-- In first, they have reported pneumonia-like symptoms. In second, some cases of a multi inflammatory syndrome found among children who recently recovered from COVID-19."

Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India's active caseload further declined and is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. The active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 as active cases decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

