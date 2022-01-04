Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 199 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the tally to 3,42,001, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 90 were from the Jammu division and 109 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Father Over Tuition Fees Money.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 60 cases followed by 58 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,541 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,35,930, the officials said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Restrictions: State Govt Bans Rallies, Social, Cultural, Sports Events; Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM to 6 AM.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,530, they said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)