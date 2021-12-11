Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 182 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,38,745, while one more death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 33 were from the Jammu division and 149 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 66 cases followed by 26 from Kupwara district.

There are 1,595 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,32,659, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,491, officials said.

Meanwhile, there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

