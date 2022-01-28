Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 4,354 new Covid cases as the infection tally rose to 4,24,085, while five more fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 4,647, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,440 were from the Jammu division and 2,914 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 916 cases followed by 763 cases in Jammu district.

There are 45,156 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,74,282, they said.

There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) as no fresh case was reported since Thursday evening, they said.

