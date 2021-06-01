Patna, June 1 (PTI) COVID-19 surge continued with its downward trend on Tuesday in Bihar where the recovery rate crossed 97 per cent even as 59 fresh fatalities were reported and 1,174 more people tested positive.

According to the state health department, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 5,222, and the number of people infected so far is 7.07 lakh.

However, 6.88 lakh people have recovered and the active caseload has also fallen to 14,250.

The recovery rate stood at 97.25 per cent, an improvement of close to 20 per cent in less than a month.

Although the state had remained relatively less affected when the pandemic first struck last year, it was rattled by the powerful second wave.

More than five lakh people were infected and nearly 4,000 lost their lives since the beginning of April.

The month also saw the number of active cases shot up by more than 50 times and skyrocket above one lakh as over 10,000 people kept catching the contagion every day for weeks together.

The situation has been brought under control with the enforcement of a complete lockdown which has been extended till June 8.

The state also cranked up its testing rate when early signs of the surge became visible. The number of samples tested so far has crossed three crores in Bihar. Only Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have conducted a higher number of tests.

Administering of vaccines is also underway and more than 1.04 crore people have received the jabs in the state which has a total population of 13 crores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)