Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Maharashtra minister of state for environment and FDA Sanjay Bansode on Sunday said he had been detected with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Bansode, NCP MLA from Udgir in Latur district, said he was feeling unwell since Saturday and had mild fever as well as sore throat.

His coronavirus test returned positive on Sunday, the minister said.

