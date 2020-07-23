Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Maharashtra registered 9,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the states tally to 3,47,502, the health department said.

With 298 more deaths, thestate-wide toll increased to 12,854, said a statement from the health department.

It said 6,484 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,94, 253.

There are 1,40,395active cases in the state at present, the release said.

So far, 17,37,716people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra, it added.

