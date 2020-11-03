Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Mumbai reported 746 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,59,860 on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 10,320 with the addition of 15 fresh fatalities, the city civic body said.

Notably, the city reported the lowest single-day fatalities since May 1 when Mumbai had recorded five deaths due to the COVID-19 infection.

Also, this is the second straight day on which the city has reported less than 800 cases. On Monday, the financial capital had witnessed 706 new cases.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients reached 2,31,541 with 939 more people getting discharged from hospitals.

The city has 89 per cent rate of recovery of COVID-19 cases and 17,444 patients under treatment at present, the civic body said.

The number of COVID-19 tests done in the city stood at 15.56 lakh.

According to the BMC, the city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 185 days, while the average growth rate is 0.38 per cent.

At present, the city 6,416 sealed buildings and 541 containment zones in slums and chawls.

The civic body declares containment zones and seal buildings on finding at least one or more COVID-19 cases there.

