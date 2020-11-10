Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Mumbai recorded 599 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 2,65,142 cases, informed the Municipal Corporation, Greater Mumbai.

According to the Municipal Corporation, Mumbai also reported 20 deaths and 507 recoveries on Monday.

So far, there are 16,923 active cases, 10,462 deaths, and 2,37,029 discharges in Mumbai.

The recovery rate of Mumbai stood at 90 per cent.

With 45,903 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 85,53,657, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

With 490 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,26,611. (ANI)

