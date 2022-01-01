Nagpur, Jan 1 (PTI) Nagpur on Saturday reported 54 COVID-19 cases, while one death, which took place on December 28, was added to the toll of the day, an official said.

A 60-year-old man, a resident of Chandrapur, was brought here on Tuesday after testing positive there on December 22 and died in a private hospital on December 28, the official informed.

