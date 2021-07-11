Chennai, July 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 2,775 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload to 25.18 lakh, while the toll mounted to 33,418 with 47 additional deaths. As many as 3,188 people recovered today, aggregating to 24,53,061 leaving 32,307 active infections, a medical bulletin said on Sunday. Tamil Nadu reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on May 21 and since then it has been witnessing a decline.

On May 30, the state saw daily cases dropping below 30,000, on June 7 the numbers were below 20,000 and on June 17 they were less than 10,000.

As many as 29 districts recorded new infections in double digits while there were no fresh deaths in 20 districts, the bulletin said.

The state capital added 171 new infections aggregating to 5,35,044 till date.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,256.

Among districts, Coimbatore added the maximum number of new cases with 298 people contracting the contagion in the last 24 hours while Ramanathapuram was the least with five.

The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,48,182 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.45 crore. Among the 47 fatalities, nine were without any co- morbidity or pre-existing illness. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian flagged offan awareness campaign commemorating World Population Day, observed today.

Noting that the state was front runner in terms of Total Fertility Rate, Subramanian said the percentage of TFR in Tamil Nadu as of 2018 was 1.6 per cent as against the national aggregate of 2.2 per cent. Observing that a virus of any kind attacks a human body, which does not have better immune system, he said he was infected by COVID-19 in September 2020 and after undergoing mild pain in limbs he recovered and began taking part in marathons. "Till date I have completed 129 marathons including 12 in overseas locations. I have taken part in marathons in 20 states across the country.. But due to COVID-19 pandemic there was no such events since last year", he told reporters. Subramanian further said the government has intensified fumigation to prevent dengue and 'ZIKA' virus in the state.

On the vaccination front, he said Tamil Nadu received 1.60 crore COVID doses till date including five lakh vials which arrived late on Saturday.

"Soon after the five lakh doses arrived, they were dispatched to other districts immediately to hold vaccination camps", he said.

