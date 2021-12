Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): Odisha has reported four new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to eight, informed State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday.

According to Mishra, four foreign returnees including two from Nigeria, two from Saudi Arabia, and one from the UAE have tested positive for Omicron.

Also Read | Booster Dose in India: Gap Between 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Shot and Precaution Dose Likely to Be 9-12 Months, Say Official Sources.

"Four new Omicron cases reported in the state, four foreign returnees, two from Nigeria, one from UAE, and one from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID19. The total number of Omicron cases now stands at eight," said Mishra.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the tally of Omicron in the country has risen to 415. (ANI)

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat, December 26, 2021 Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways From 84th Edition of PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)