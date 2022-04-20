New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that more than 55 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As many as 5,79,70,064 youngsters have been administered the first COVDI-19 dose while 4,07,45,861 have received both doses of vaccine.

"Yet another great feat by Young India! Over 55 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.

With the administration of 17,23,733 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.90 crore (1,86,90,56,607) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022.

So far, more than 2.50 Cr (2,50,83,940) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards and 2,11,000 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The nationwide COVID- 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

