India News | COVID-19 Patient Ends Life in Ward After Escape Episode

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10 (PTI): A COVID-19 patient, brought back after escaping quarantinefrom the medical college hospital here, was found hanging in his isolation ward on Wednesday, police said.

The personhad hanged himself in the ward when the nurse went to give him medicines. He was taken to the ICU immediately but could not be saved, the police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss India-Israel Collaboration in Post COVID-19 World.

The 33-year-old patient was to be discharged on Tuesday after being tested negative twice, but he escaped from the hospital on the same day and was caught near his house, the they said. After bringing him back to the hospital, he was given counselling and other awareness sessions.

"Preliminary investigation by the medical college officials had indicated the patient to be a tippler and has escaped quarantine due to non-availability of liquor. The surveillance team has started the process of tracing his contacts," a press release from the Collectorate had said.

Also Read | Ashfaz Abdul Khader- a Delight Art Creator Through Food and Designs.

"We have registered acase," police said, adding: The hospital authorities are being interrogated in connection with the escape.

The patient is suspected to have travelled by a state-run bus to his native place in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Officials said the district administration was trying to gather details of those who travelled by the bus.

Meanwhile, another 38-year-old man, under observation in the same hospital, also committed suicide by hanging himself. He belonged to Nedumangadu near here. He was placed in quarantine after he reached the state from Tamil Nadu.

Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja has ordered a probe into both the cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)