New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of coronavirus mutants.

Prime Minister on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants. The officials informed him that INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) now consists of 28 labs distributed across the country. The lab network is also linked with a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sewage sampling is also being done for genomic surveillance. Prime Minister Modi was apprised that states have been requested to share SARS COV2 positive samples with INSACOG regularly, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and augmentation of facilities supported under 'COVID Emergency Response Package II'.

It was also discussed that States have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block-level health infrastructure in these areas to manage the situation in rural areas. He was also informed about the states being asked to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in the management of COVID-19, Mucormycosis, MIS-C at the district level, said PMO release.

In the meeting, it was informed that a significant number of ICU beds and oxygen beds will be further added in the coming months.

PM Modi said that the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants, need to be rapidly augmented. Efforts are also on to install 961 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district.

The ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block. PM also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country. PM was also updated that around 1 lakh oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to the states.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37,681 recoveries and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala recorded 26,200 new cases and 114 deaths.

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.97 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the administration of 56,91,552 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 72,97,50,724 as per provisional reports till 7 pm today. (ANI)

