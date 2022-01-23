Police patrolling underway in Trivandrum in view of 'Sunday curfew' in Kerala (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state, Kerala Police on Sunday morning conducted patrolling in view of 'Sunday curfew' across the state.

The police officials were seen checking the temperature of several people who were out on the streets.

A local food delivery boy said, "The police did check my temperature. I am fine. There is no traffic as the curfew is in place."

On January 20, the Kerala government had announced that there will be a curfew on January 23 and January 30 (two consecutive Sundays) and only emergency services will be allowed to function on these two Sundays.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 45,136 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as per the state health bulletin. (ANI)

