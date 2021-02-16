Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) With 248 fresh cases, Punjab's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,76,767 on Tuesday, while five more fatalities took the death toll due to the viral disease to 5,712 in the state.

There are 2,401 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the state currently, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 46, SBS Nagar 43 and Jalandhar 38.

A total of 198 COVID-19 patients were discharged after they recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,68,654, according to the bulletin.

Six critical patients are on ventilator support while 81 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 47,55,811 samples have so far been collected in the state for testing, it added. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)