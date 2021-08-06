Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 5,99,365, while three more deaths took the toll to 16,312, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Faridkot, Ludhiana and Pathankot. The toll includes eight fatalities which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 473 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, Ludhiana reported 13, followed by Mohali (8), and Jalandhar (7).

With 41 recoveries, the number of cured people in the state reached 5,82,580, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported three new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 61,970, according to the medical bulletin.

The count also includes one case which was not reported earlier.

While the toll stands at 811, the number of active cases in the city is 27, the bulletin said. The number of cured people stands at 61,132.

