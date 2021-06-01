Chandigarh, Jun 1 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday logged 2,184 fresh cases, which took the tally to 5,69,756, while the single-day fatality count was below 100 in the state after more than a month.

Ninety-four more fatalities pushed the toll to 14,649 in Punjab, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 13 were from Bathinda, 10 from Sangrur and seven each from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur, it said.

Punjab had been witnessing more than 100 fatalities every day for over past 30 days.

The number of active cases has dropped to 33,444 from 36,433 on Monday, it said.

Ludhiana reported 222 fresh cases, followed by 197 in Mohali, 194 in Fazilka and 179 in Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

The state's positivity rate marginally dropped to 3.69 per cent from 3.93 per cent on Monday.

With 5,039 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,21,663, the bulletin said.

There are 296 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 785 other critical patients and 4,163 are on oxygen support, it said.

The bulletin said that a total of 93,25,491 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

On black fungus, it said a total of 300 cases of the infection have so far been reported in Punjab.

Of these, 43 people have died while 23 have recovered and remaining patients are under treatment, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 108 fresh cases as compared to 124 cases the day before.

With the new cases, the infection tally has reached 60,154, according to a medical bulletin.

Five more people succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll to 758.

The number of active cases declined to 1,481 from 1,767 on Monday, the bulletin said.

With 389 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 57,915, it said.

A total of 5,10,724 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,49,355 tested negative while reports of 26 samples are awaited, according to the bulletin.

