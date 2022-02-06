Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajasthan on Sunday reported 4,509 new Covid cases and seven more deaths, officials said.

According to the health department, the new cases include 803 from Jaipur, 365 from Jodhpur, 278 from Udaipur, 245 from Alwar, 217 from Ganganagar, 214 from Ajmer.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral Procession Begins From Her Prabhukunj Residence Towards Shivaji Park.

A total of 9,752 people have recovered from the infection while 45,893 patients are under treatment.

Of the seven deaths, four were reported from Jaipur, and one each from Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, and Sikar.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Mumbai to Attend the Last Rites of Late Singer.

The state's death toll stands at 9,379, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)