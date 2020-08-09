Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) Goa witnessed its highest single- day spike in COVID-19 cases with 506 people being detected with the infection on Sunday, taking the state's count to 8,712, while three deaths increased the toll to 75, an official said.

A total of 193 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 5,995, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang Tests COVID-19 Positive: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

"Of the 3,474 samples tested on Sunday, 1,788 are negative while reports of 1,180 are awaited. During the day, a 50-year-old man, an 84-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man died," the official informed.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,712, new cases 506, deaths 75, discharged 5,995, active cases 2,642, samples tested till date 1,49,304.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)