New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI: Over 23,600 people have been cured from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and recovered cases surpassed the active cases by more than 3 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The last 24 hours saw a sharp increase of 23,672 COVID patients recovering. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 3,04,043. The total number of recovered cases is 6,77,422. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.86 per cent," said the ministry adding that the medical attention is being provided to all the 3,73,379 active cases, in hospitals and home isolation.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's testing infrastructure has been substantially ramped up.

"The testing strategy prescribed by ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing. The Rapid Antigen Point of Care (POC) Test coupled with the facilitation of widespread gold-standard RT-PCR based testing by states/UTs has resulted in a surge in the number of samples tested. 3,58,127 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. With a total of 1,37,91,869 samples tested, the testing per million (TPM) is close to 10,000," stated the ministry.

Consistently expanding diagnostic lab network comprises 1,262 labs, including 889 labs in the government sector and 373 private labs. These include: Real-Time RT PCR (648), TrueNat (510) and CBNAAT (104). (ANI)

