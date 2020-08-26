New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): In the fight against COVID-19, the number of patients recovering from the coronavirus in India has exceeded the active cases by 3.5 times. While 63,173 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 24,67,758.

The single-day recovery figure has been more than 60,000 for many days. The recovery of 63,173 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours has resulted in the cumulative recoveries of 24,67,758 people.

This has contributed to the rapidly widening chasm between the number of the percentage recovered and percentage active cases further.

According to the health ministry, at least 17,60,489 people have recovered more than the active cases (7,07,267). With this, India's Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has crossed 76 per cent (76.30 per cent) so far.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country through the active cases has further lowered. It currently comprises only 21.87 per cent of the total positive cases.

"The coordinated efforts of the Centre and State and UT governments of early detection through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously regressing Case Fatality Rate. It is 1.84 per cent till date, and steadily declining," an official from the health ministry said,

Meanwhile, the government said that India was conducting more than 8 lakh average tests per day to diagnose the coronavirus. The cumulative testing has reached 3,76,51,512. About 8,23,992 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while the Tests Per Million (TPM) is more than 27,000.

India has conducted nearly 3.6 crore tests to diagnose coronavirus disease, the nation has also seen a rise in the tests per million per day as advised by WHO. i.e. TPM has currently increased to 26,016, the health ministry said on Monday.

It is important to note that the World Health Organisation in its guidance note on "Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19" says that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population as a measure for comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID19 cases.

So far, India has reported 32 lakh covid19 cases and 59,449 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

