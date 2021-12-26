Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 610 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, pushing the total caseload to 27,44,037 while the toll mounted to 36,735 with 10 more deaths. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 679 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,00,673 leaving 6,629 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,00,284 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.69 crore.

The state capital, which has been witnessing an upward trend in daily cases, accounted for the majority of new infections among districts with 171 cases. Chennai was followed by Coimbatore 89, Chengalpet 48 and Erode 45 while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 25 districts reported less than 10 new infections, while Mayiladuthurai, Theni recorded nil cases, the bulletin said.

According to the government bulletin, of the total 34 Omicron cases reported in the state, 12 were discharged following which 22 are currently under treatment. Among those who tested positive, eight of them were returnees from the UAE, Kenya and Ghana.

