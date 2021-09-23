Kolkata, Sept 22 (PTI) Single-day recoveries in West Bengal on Wednesday outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases by four, as the coronavirus tally in the state increased to 15,63,393, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 7,724 active cases, while 15,36,978 people have recovered from the disease, including 687 since Tuesday.

Thirteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, as the toll mounted to 18,691.

Of the fresh fatalities, five were registered in North 24 Parganas district, three each in Kolkata and Howrah, and one each in Hooghly and Nadia, it said.

The state logged 683 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

As many as 37,181 samples were tested in the state since Tuesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,78,34,823, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, 5,58, 820 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines thus far, an official of the health department said.

