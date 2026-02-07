Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building of a fish farm of the Jammu and Kashmir's Fisheries Department in the Nehru Park area of Srinagar, a fire official said on Saturday.

"...Fire broke out in the Fisheries Department property...It is under control right now," a Fire Department official told ANI

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

