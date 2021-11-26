Kohima, Nov 26 (PTI) The overall COVID-19 scenario improved in Nagaland on Friday with a decrease in the number of new infections, zero deaths for the fourth consecutive day, and a dip in the active case tally.

The state reported four new coronavirus cases on Friday, ten less than the previous day, a health department official said.

With this, the total caseload increased to 32,096 and fatalities to 696.

All the four fresh cases were reported from Dimapur district, he said.

Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland as eight more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 30,203.

Three persons had recuperated from the disease on Thursday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.11 per cent.

Nagaland now has 136 active COVID-19 cases, five less than the previous day, while 1,061 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 4,09,138 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,72,713 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,32,095 people till Thursday.

