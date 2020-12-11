Port Blair, Dec 11 (PTI) Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,791, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Of the fresh cases, five were detected during contact tracing and three have travel history, he said.

Five more people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,652, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 78 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,46,143 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 3.28 per cent, he added.

