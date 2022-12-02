Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 14 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,47,337, a health official said on Friday.

These cases were added on Thursday, and the active infection count is now 65, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,967 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery figure has reached 7,36,056, he added.

