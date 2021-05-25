Lucknow, May 25 (PTI) With 163 fresh COVID-19 deaths, the toll in Uttar Pradesh mounted to 19,519, while 3,957 new cases pushed the tally to 16,77,508 in the state on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The fresh fatalities included nine deaths being reported from Lucknow and eight each from Jhansi and Saharanpur districts, the Uttar Pradesh government said in the statement.

Of the new cases, Varanasi reported 254 cases followed by 219 cases in Saharanpur and 207 in Lucknow, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 10,441 Covid patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from health facilities. The total recoveries in the state stand at 15,88,161, according to the statement.

Uttar Pradesh, at present, has 69,828 active cases, it said.

In the past 24 hours, over 2.98 lakh samples were tested, while, so far, more than 4.73 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.

