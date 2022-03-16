New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): India will start vaccinating children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier stated that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM Via Flipkart.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)