Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 191 new Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 13,02,114, while three more fatalities took the death toll to 9,596, officials said.

Of the fresh deaths, one person each died in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Sriganganagar, according to a Health department spokesperson.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman, Daughter-in-Law Found Murdered at Their Home in Subhash Park Area.

The number of active cases stands is 4,131, the official said.

Of the new cases, 75 were recorded in Jaipur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Pratapgarh, 13 in Alwar and 11 in Jodhpur besides other districts, the official said.

Also Read | Aadhaar Number Mandatory To Get Govt Benefits and Subsides, Says UIDAI.

He said 643 more Covid patients were cured on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)