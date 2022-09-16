Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 23 fresh Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,78,894, officials said.

Of the new cases, seven were from Jammu division while 16 were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,784. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported from the Union Territory, officials said.

There are 249 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,73,861, they said, adding there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

