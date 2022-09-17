Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 31 fresh Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 4,78,925, officials said.

Of the new cases, 12 were from Jammu division while 19 were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,784. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported from the Union Territory, officials said.

There are 229 active cases, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,73,912, they said, adding there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

