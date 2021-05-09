Srinagar, May 9: The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 2,726 on Sunday with 54 more fatalities, while 5,190 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,16,932, officials said. Of the new cases, 1,770 were from the Jammu division and 3,420 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 920 cases, followed by 658 in Jammu district and 508 in Budgam district, officials said. The number of active cases stands at 49,248, while 1,64,958 people have recovered from the infection so far, officials said.

The death toll has risen to to 2,726 as 54 fresh deaths -- 32 in Jammu region and 22 in Kashmir valley -- were reported in the past 24 hours, they added.

