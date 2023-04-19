New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) In view of rising Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi prisons department has instructed jail inmates not to gather at one place and wash hands regularly, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior official said at present, there are five active Covid cases in Tihar jail and highlighted that anyone who develops coronavirus symptoms like fever or cold has to undergo a rapid antigen test.

"We have issued general instructions to the inmates. They have been instructed not to gather at a place and wash their hands regularly. The inmates who show the symptoms of fever and cold get tested inside the prisons. If they test positive for Covid, they are kept isolated at the central hospital in jail number 3 where we admit them for 10 to 12 days," he said.

"We also undertake contact racing of infected inmates. Security staff who might have come in contact with them as well as their cellmates are also tested," the officer said.

The official said the five active Covid cases in Tihar jail tested positive around 10 days ago and were admitted to the central hospital, which comprises 50 beds.

"They are fine and will be discharged soon. Inmates can also be shifted to either DDU or LNJP hospitals," another official said.

If a staff member has a fever or cold, but tests negative for Covid, he is asked to use a mask and take precautions, the official said.

The national capital on Tuesday logged 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,25,781. Five fresh fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 26,572.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 per cent, the highest in more than 15 months.

